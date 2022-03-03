"Gas prices continue to skyrocket, conflict in Ukraine to blame"

Gas prices in the Killeen area have seen an uptick lately due to the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including sanctions on Russian oil exports.
According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest price for a gallon of gasoline was in Killeen on July 16, 2008 with a price of $3.98. While we have not hit near this price in the last 13 years, we may not be far from it according to reports from AAA Gas.
According to AutoBlog, the highest place to get gas was Stripes on 3900 Trimmier with prices at $3.39 per gallon.
In a AAA news release on Thursday, the company said that an increase of demand for gas and a reduction in total supply has led to an increase in price.
“To help counter the impact of rising oil prices, the International Energy Agency has coordinated a release of 60 million bbl of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico,” the news release said. “However, the pricing impact from yesterday’s announcement has been limited given that the amount of oil is small in comparison to the amount of oil that flows daily from Russia around the globe.”
According to the press release, because of the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia due Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the market will more than likely continue to increase.
“A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies,” the news release said.
Best Places To Get Gas
The average price for a gallon of gas in Killeen is $3.27, but users on the website GasBuddy.com, report both the highest and lowest prices of gas in the area.
For Killeen, users report that Shell Station on 3101 W Stan Schlueter Loop had gas priced at $2.98.
In Harker Heights, the lowest place to get gas was at Murphy USA on 2010 Heights Drive with gas $3.08.
At Fort Hood, users reported that AAFES on 70001 Clark Road had gas priced at $3.01.
"Gas prices continue to skyrocket, conflict in Ukraine to blame"
Gas prices continue to skyrocket, the basement dummy is to blame.
There I fixed it for you. Killeen daily herald.
Before the basement dummy stole the People's House, oil was $55 a barrel, now because of his "policies" oil is $111 a barrel.
FJB
Yes Sir you hit the nail on the head, Ukraine is just an excuse for the Dumorats
