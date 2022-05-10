Prices at the pump are increasing nationally and in Killeen, where some stations were selling regular unleaded gas for more than $4.20 per gallon on Tuesday.
According to a news release from GasBuddy.com, the average price of gasoline has reached $4.36 and is expected to rise in price through Memorial Day.
“There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis said in the release.
GasBuddy.com is a website that allows users to inform others where the cheapest and most expensive places to get gas.
According to users on GasBuddy.com, the cheapest place to get gas Tuesday in the Killeen area was $3.89 per gallon at Valero on 3900 Trimmier Road. The most expensive place was at Exxon at 700 Knight’s Way in Harker Heights, at a price of $4.23 per gallon.
According to AAA Gas Prices, the average price of gas in Texas is $4.06 per gallon which is $1.40 increase from last year’s average gas price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.