The cheapest gas in the area was selling for $1.45 per gallon Sunday in Harker Heights at Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, according to gasbuddy.com.
The lowest price in Killeen was $1.49 per gallon at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1380 Lowes Boulevard, according to GasBuddy.com.
In Copperas Cove, the local area was $1.53 Sunday morning at Sunoco, 1262 E. U.S. Highway 190 and East Avenue D. according to gasbuddy.
Gasoline was selling for $1.51 per gallon on Monday at AAFES on Fort Hood — 1002 Tank Battalion Road — according to GasBuddy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.