The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $4.26 on Saturday, which is 18 cents higher than last week’s average and $1.57 more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Cheapest Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $4.08 per gallon at multiple locations, including QuikTrip at 806 E. Central Texas Expressway.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gallon of regular gasoline was being sold for $4.08 at Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Copperas Cove on Saturday, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $4.15 per gallon at Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business Highway 190.
The lowest-priced gasoline on Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $4.13 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.29, which is an increase of 17 cents from last week and $1.54 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $4.59 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 14 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.55 higher than a year ago.
“Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher. This supply and demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices,” AAA said in a press release on Thursday.
