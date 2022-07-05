After months of high prices at the pump, several gas stations in the Killeen area, including QuikTrip and Sam’s Club, are now seeing prices below $4 per gallon.
In a Tuesday news release from GasBuddy, a website that tracks the cheapest places to get gas, the average price of gasoline in Texas has dropped close to 16 cents from last week. The average price in the state is $4.36, which is 19 cents lower than last month but still higher than prices last year where the average was $1.55.
Locally, QuikTrip a 806 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen had gas priced at $3.98 Tuesday morning. Several other gas stations in the area were selling gas at $3.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded Tuesday morning.
In Harker Heights early Tuesday, the cheapest place to get gas was Sam’s Club, at $3.98 per gallon. In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was selling for $4.06 per gallon at Murphy USA on Business Highway 190.
Last week, the average price of gas in the Killeen area was $4.43, according to AAA Gas Prices.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”
The national average price of gas is $4.80, which is 8 cents cheaper than last week but $1.67 more than last year.
