TDCJ inmates showing electrical installation skills they have learned while in prison.

 John Clark | Herald

GATESVILLE — Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials this week hosted their second Skills Demonstration and Career Expo at the Crain and Hilltop units in Gatesville to allow inmates to showcase new jobs skills to prospective employers from throughout the region.

A total of 59 female inmates participated in the Wednesday demonstration to showcase their culinary arts (cooking), electrical work, welding, and truck driving skills to dozens of “second-chance” employers, who can receive various incentives like tax credits and bond protections from the state for hiring formerly incarcerated workers.

TDCJ inmates of the Crain and Hilltop Units at Gatesville demonstrate their welding skills Wednesday during a career fair to demonstrate their skills to prospective employers.
