The Central Texas College Patio Cafe dinner series features a German cuisine this Friday. Dinner will be served in the culinary arts area of the Student Center on the Killeen campus from 5 to 7 p.m.
Start the dinner with an appetizer of flammekueche (tarte flambé); $7 — a savory flat bread tarte with caramelize onions layered in crème fraiche and crispy bacon. The featured soup is eintopf (savory stew); $9 for a bowl/ $5 for a cup with an entrée — German stew braised with pork shanks, potatoes, fava beans and fresh green beans. For a salad, diners can then choose either the Schnitzel Gurkensalat; $10.50 — mix of fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes topped with a fried schnitzel and a creamy dill dressing or the house salad; $3.75 or complimentary with an entrée — a blend of fresh salad greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, bacon bits and croutons served with a choice of dressing.
The entrées are sauerbraten (oven roast beef); $16.50 — a beef roast marinated in apple cider vinegar, bay leaves and aromatic spices; jager schnitzel (hunter schnitzel); $17 — tender pork cutlet seasoned and breaded in spices and panko bread crumbs topped with a delicious jagers sauce; and gebratenes huhnchen (roasted chicken); $15.50 — a seasoned, sous vide leg quarter roasted to a delicate flavor.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. They are blaukraut (red cabbage and apples) — red cabbage and apples braised in red wine and butter with favorite German aromatics; grunkohl mit pinkel (cooked kale and sausage) — kale and sausage simmered and seasoned with onion and mustard flavors; heisser kartoffelsat (potato salad) — red potatoes sautéed with clarified butter and bacon with a touch of Dijon mustard and parsley; and spaetzle (small dumplings) — fresh homemade dumplings sautéed with sage and brown butter. Each side dish is available a la carte for $4 each.
The dessert choices are Black Forest torte; $5.50 — a flourless chocolate torte with black cherry sauce with a dollop of vanilla whipping cream and apple caramel cheesecake; $7.50 — a graham cracker crust filled with apples, drizzled with caramel and a delicious cheese custard.
Diners are reminded menu items may have come in contact with common allergens and they should inform their server if they have food allergies. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality Programs department at 254-526-1515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.