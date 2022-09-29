The Central Texas College Hospitality department’s Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues Friday with a German menu. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center (Building 220).
Start the meal with an appetizer, soup and salad. The appetizer is currywurst ($8) — house-made bratwursts grilled and coated with a currywurst sauce and served with a side of fries. The featured soup is kartoffelsuppe (potato) soup ($6 for a bowl or $3 for a cup with an entrée) — a creamy, hearty soup including potatoes, carrots and roasted garlic then garnished with green onion and lemon zest. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entree) or the cucumber salad with grilled balsamic chicken ($9.50) — sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet onion and mixed greens tossed with dill-Dijon cream dressing and topped with grilled balsamic chicken thighs.
The entrees are jagerschnitzel ($19.50) — breaded pork chop flavored with herbs and fried until golden brown then served with Hunter’s sauce; beef rouladen ($20) - thin roulades of beef rolled with Dijon, bacon, cornichons and sweet onion then braised in pan gravy; Oktoberfest roast chicken ($18.50) — roasted leg quarters basted in compound butter and garnished with a lemon-herb rosette.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are rotkraut — red cabbage and green apples braised with red wine, juniper berries and bay laurel leaves; speckbohnen - fresh green beans and onions pan-fried in rendered bacon fat and tossed with crumbled bacon; spätzle — al dente egg noodles sauteed in herb butter; German cottage potatoes — potatoes pan-seared until crispy and golden brown with caramelized onions. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3 each.
Finish the meal with a choice of desserts: streuselkuchen ($7) — a slice of streusel crumb cake with a layer of apricot jam topped with toasted almond slices and vanilla soft-serve ice cream; or strawberry rhubarb trifle ($6) — a layered dessert consisting of rhubarb, strawberries and butter ginger cookie garnished with fresh mint.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.