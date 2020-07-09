One visit turned into a Central Texas challenge for one local mortgage lender.
In late June, the staff of Harker Heights-based Gold Financial Services visited Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center.
The team pledged to feed 3,500 families and gave a $500 donation on the spot, said Elizabeth McDaniel, Gold Financial’s business development and loan officer assistant.
“We are wanting to challenge the community to beat us in donations and plan to do this quarterly to create awareness,” McDaniel said, adding that the food center is in need of donations.
Currently the center serves over 650 families a week.
“The food center is a faith-based ministry; those who are in need will receive food,” McDaniel said. “In an effort to fight hunger, Gold Financial Services challenges (the community) to make a pledge or sign up to volunteer and help today. Gold Financial Services is more than just mortgages.”
