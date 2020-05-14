The Gold’s Gym locations in Killeen and Copperas Cove will be reopening on Monday for the first time in weeks in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from Gold’s on Thursday.
“The health and safety of our team members and members has always been our top priority and it’s never been more important. We are taking all recommended precautions as we prepare to reopen our Central Texas gyms on May 18, which will include operating at a 25 percent capacity limit per state guidelines,” Adam Zeitsiff, Gold’s Gym president and CEO, said in the release. “We have been deep cleaning and preparing for reopening since our gyms temporarily closed, and we want to be sure to get the playbook right for the temporary new normal inside of our gyms. Because exercise is a key element of staying healthy, we are eager to reopen our doors and serve our members again.”
Last week, Abbott said gyms in the state could reopen beginning May 18 with limited capacity. Showers and locker rooms must remain closed during this phase.
Gold’s will reopen with modified hours, according to the release: Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m; and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
An intermission will occur daily from 1 to 2 p.m. to restock all cleaning supplies and conduct a full gym cleaning. Members in the gym will be able to finish their workouts, but no other members may enter and check in during this time.
New procedures in place to protect the health and safety of team members and members include:
New Code of Conduct requiring those using the gym to abide by the enhanced Gold’s Gym cleaning standards and practice safe physical distancing while using the gym
Required masks and gloves for all team members
Touchless scan for no-contact member check-in
Safety signage and reminders throughout the gym
Staggered cardio and strength machines that are in operation by at least 6 feet to promote physical distancing
