The Golden Deeds Banquet on Sunday, organized by the Exchange Club of Killeen, has been canceled until further notice, officials said.
The annual banquet, originally scheduled for March 21 and then rescheduled for June 7, is an event to honor 2020 Golden Deeds Honoree Abdul Subhani.
The event was slated to occur at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center special events room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.