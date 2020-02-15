Around 50 people gathered at the Killeen Mall on Saturday for the grand opening of the new, expanded women’s section at Dillard’s.
The Men’s and Children sections of the store will remain at their former locations in the mall.
Anna White, store manager of the Dillard’s at the mall, said, “We expanded our cosmetics, accessories, shoe departments and added a few new assortments.
“I think when it comes to our store in general, we have very diverse customers so we also have very diverse associates.”
White said Dillard’s attracts a lot of customers who are on post at Fort Hood and have come from different parts of the world.
Gayle Davis, a Copperas Cove resident, has shopped frequently at Dillard’s.
“It’s about time they got a bigger area for women,” Davis said. “I see that we have more selection and I’m hoping they’ll have some great sales. We don’t have to drive all the way to Austin to shop, we can get what we need right here in Killeen.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra spoke at the ceremony and helped cut the ribbon.
“I think it’s a great thing for the city; it lets everybody know that the Killeen Mall is doing great. We’re seeing a lot of upgrades … and it just goes to show that we’re very optimistic about the future of the retail stores in the area,” Segarra said.
Dillard’s purchased the new building space after the Sears store in the mall closed. The leased space in the center of the mall that Dillard’s was using as the women’s section has now been vacated.
The move by Dillard’s was announced in December 2019 and the new space allows the store about 5,000 square feet of space it did not have previously.
Sears filed for bankruptcy in October 2018, resulting in the closure of Kmart and Sears stores nationwide, including the Killeen Sears store, which closed in March 2019.
Killeen Mall is at 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive. The new Dillard’s location is on the south end of the complex.
