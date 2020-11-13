The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for the new Burger King at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The new restaurant is located at 1029 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen.
The public is invited to attend and welcome the new business to the community, according to a news release from the chamber of commerce. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing protocols and wear a mask.
The release asked people not to attend if they have been sick or running a fever within the past 48 hours and/or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Attendees who are not comfortable attending in person are invited to join virtually via the chamber of commerce Facebook page, Facebook.com/killeenchamber, according to the release.
For more information about this ribbon cutting or chamber membership, contact Nichole Anderson, nichole@killeenchamber.com or 254-526-9551.
