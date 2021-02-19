Killeen area residents planning a trip to the store Friday will find some grocery stores closed and others rationing supplies in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri.
H-E-B stores in Killeen, Harker Heights, and Copperas Cove planned to open for five hours today, between noon and 5 p.m., the company announced early Friday morning. Temple H-E-B stores also planned to open between noon and 5 p.m. Friday.
“The unprecedented weather event in Texas has caused severe disruption in the food supply chain. Like many other Texans are experiencing, this disruption is complicated by power and water outages. For H-E-B, this means temporary impacts to manufacturing, warehousing, store operations, and the daily lives of our partners and their families,” the grocery chain said in a statement Thursday. “Our partners are doing the best they can to assist our customers during this time. Many of our stores are operating on shortened hours and with a limited team of partners who are able to safely get to our stores to assist our customers. We understand this has been a difficult time and are working to get back to normal as soon as possible.”
H-E-B provides updates on store closures and hours of operation daily. For a list of current store closures and hours of operation visit https://bit.ly/2NpwcPY. H-E-B began limiting store hours on Sunday prior to the onset of historic Winter Storm Uri.
Stores in Belton and Gatesville announced they would be open for seven hours Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information about hours of operation at the Lampasas H-E-B was not available Friday.
H-E-B has implemented statewide product limits on a number of essential grocery items, according to a press release issued Thursday.
“Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers,” the statement read. “Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily.”
Limits at H-E-B
The following product limits apply to all H-E-B stores: (as of 2/18)
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Water multipack – Limit 2
- Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
- Eggs – Limit 2
- Milk – Limit 2
- Bread – Limit 2
- Ice – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Propane Tanks – Limit 2
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
- (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2
Walmart
Four Walmart stores in the Killeen area are closed as of Friday. The stores on West Stan Schlueter Loop and Lowes Boulevard remained closed Friday, both citing water issues on Facebook. The Harker Heights Supercenter on Heights Drive is closed as well as of Friday. The Walmart in Lampasas was open on Thursday, but closed Friday, according to the Walmart store closure database. To view a full list of Walmart closures visit https://bit.ly/2M56Eai.
Here is a list of current Walmart closures and store openings in the area:
Closures
- WM Supercenter, 3404 West Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX
- WM Supercenter, 1400 Lowes Boulevard, Killeen, TX
- WM Supercenter, 2020 Heights Drive, Harker Heights, TX
- WM Supercenter, 1710 Central Texas Expy, Lampasas, TX
Open
- Neighborhood Market, 2900 Clear Creek Road, Killeen, TX
- Neighborhood Market, 3801 East Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX
- Neighborhood Market, 960 East Fm 2410, Harker Heights, TX
- WM Supercenter, 2720 E Highway 190, Copperas Cove, TX
- WM Supercenter, 2805 S State Highway 36, Gatesville, TX
