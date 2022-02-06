HARKER HEIGHTS- The Real Texas Gun Show held one of it’s monthly shows at the Harker Heights Event Center on Sunday where plenty of vendors came out to sell hand guns, rifles, and other things gun related.
Aubrey Sanders Jr., the organizer of the Real Texas Gun Show, has been in the gun show business for about 25 years and started the Real Texas Gun Show back in 2013.
“With the weather and COVID, we don’t expect a large crowd but we’re probably get 1,500 people this weekend,” Sanders said as he was looking at a pair of revolvers that dated back close to a hundred years ago.
“Anything you’re looking for; pistols, rifles, shotguns, and anything else can be found here,” Sanders said.
Plenty of patrons found themselves stopping to stare and talk about guns with vendors.
“Sort’ve crazy to hold one of these in person,” said Harker Heights resident Lon Metiva, 73, as he was holding a flamethrower that was being sold by one of the vendors.
Ricky Rowe, a personal owner who sells guns as a hobby, was talking to patrons who couldn’t keep their eyes off his M1919 Browning machine gun.
“This is my squirrel shooter,” Rowe joked.
Rowe said that there has been plenty of people who came around his table to check out the machine gun, which he calls “table candy”, and a flare gun that was used in World War I.
All vendors ranged in merchandise.
Stuart Michelle, a personal owner sold a few guns and exotic knifes. Robert Raymond of Osprey Global sold scopes and lasers for rifles and pistols.
There was even a kangaroo by the name of Tommy who came out to the gun show in the pouch of a patron.
While Sunday was the last day for the Real Texas Gun Show, they will be back in Harker Heights again in early March.
For more details on their schedule, interested individuals can visit their website at
