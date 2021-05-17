Texas-based grocer and retailer H-E-B will no longer charge $4.95 with a minimum purchase of $35 for curbside pickup orders, the company announced in a news release Monday.
For free curbside pickup, customers must place an order with a minimum of $35 before discounts, promotions or coupons are applied, the company said.
Customers who do not order $35 worth of items will be charged a $2.95 “small basket surcharge,” the release said.
“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” said Rachael Vegas, senior vice president of eCommerce merchandising.
Customers can place a curbside order on the My H-E-B mobile app or online at heb.com. Orders must be placed at least four hours prior to the desired time of pickup and up to seven days in advance, the release said.
H-E-B offers curbside service at 250 stores across the state.
(1) comment
Yeah and all you get is the crappy stuff that store employees pick out for you.
