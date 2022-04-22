In celebration of Earth Day, which is today, H-E-B will hold its annual reusable bag give away, which provides 250,000 custom-designed reusable bags to customers across Texas, according to the grocery store giant.
"Today, customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda in Texas are eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag featuring art designed by an H-E-B Partner and made from recycled plastic bottles," the company said in a news release. "Since 2008, H-E-B has given out nearly three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day. Bag giveaways start at 1 p.m. today."
More details and photos can be found here: https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-to-hand-out-250000-reusable-bags-on-earth-day/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.