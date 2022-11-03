Residents may have noticed a large black curtain hiding the north-east section of the H-E-B Plus at 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
According to H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Fletcher, the store is getting a face-lift.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 7:37 pm
Residents may have noticed a large black curtain hiding the north-east section of the H-E-B Plus at 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
According to H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Fletcher, the store is getting a face-lift.
“The H-E-B on Trimmier is undergoing a few upgrades to include significant refrigeration replacements as well as new paint on the interior and exterior of the store,” she said on Wednesday.
That particular corner of the store on Trimmier Road was briefly an electronics section before the store extended its refrigeration area, including milk and egg produce.
The remodeling is expected to be completed by late summer 2023.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.