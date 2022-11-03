HEB Plus

H-E-B Plus on Trimmier Road in Killeen is getting a remodel in the north-east section of the store. According to an H-E-B representative, the remodel will include refrigeration upgrades as well as new paint on the inside and outside of the store.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Residents may have noticed a large black curtain hiding the north-east section of the H-E-B Plus at 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen.

According to H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Fletcher, the store is getting a face-lift.

