The line of severe storms that generated both golf ball-sized hail and a strong tornado Tuesday has left some Killeen-area residents with dents in their cars — and their pocketbooks.
According to James Young, the owner of D&D Body Shop, residents have begun to call in for hail repair to their vehicles, and the area can expect an increase in storm-related business in the coming weeks.
As residents begin looking for solutions, Heather Massey, the vice president of communications for the Better Business Bureau, explained that residents should always be on the watch for shady operators.
“Any time after a storm, you want to be diligent,” she said.
Residents should be cautious of potential scammers that try to take advantage of residents.
Massey explained that “Storm chasers” follow weather events to round up business, offering “quick fixes” with “leftover materials.”
The most telling sign that someone is a scammer is that they may ask for a resident’s insurance check — which residents should not do without a binding contract, Massey said.
Some scammers may go so far as to fake damage photos. Massey explained that one Austin woman was nearly scammed when she was convinced that her roof needed repairs after the door-to-door salesman showed her pictures of a roof that turned out not to be hers.
Massey said that no scam reporting calls have come in for 2022, but that at least 40 storm-related scams were reported in 2021.
In case of property damage, residents should contact their insurance provider and wait to hear at least three bids in writing before making a decision, Massey said.
Receiving bids in writing is important because some contractors may alter the agreement.
“Sometimes people may promise things that may not make it into the contract,” Massey said.
Avoiding damage
Massey offered a few tips for avoiding hail damage.
First, residents should trim tree branches that could fall on a house or resident’s car. Hail may break branches, dropping them on property.
Second, residents should seek cover for their vehicles by storing them in a covered shed or a garage, if possible.
The Better Business Bureau lists many services for both accredited and unaccredited businesses, and may be accessed at https://www.bbb.org/us/tx/killeen.
