The economic pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the rising cost of food led the owner of a beloved Killeen diner to close last weekend after almost 40 years in business.
Hallmark Restaurant, 4402 East Central Texas Expressway, closed its doors Sunday — a shock to many Killeen residents who cited family and childhood memories made at the diner.
Hallmark owner Seoung Lim, who also owns Kogibowl and the newly opened Maru Korean & Japanese Restaurant, said Thursday he made the difficult decision after more than a year of battling the economic impacts of the global pandemic and inflation.
“We couldn’t keep up with rising food cost,” Lim said by phone Thursday. “So when we increased menu prices, then I lost my customers... This last year I lost about $100,000 from the business. The only way I was able to make it was the PPP (loan). This year, I’ve lost close to $40,000 since January.”
When asked why he didn’t let the public know of the restaurant’s closure in advance, Lim said “I didn’t want to go through all the emotions involved and all that.”
Hallmark was known for having a wide array of breakfast, lunch and dinner options served 24 hours a day at reasonable prices, but Lim said the menu was desperately in need of an update.
“That menu I had was kind of outdated,” he said. “There was no way I could compete with IHOP, or Cracker Barrel, Denny’s or other locations. I had to make my decision based on those facts.”
Multiple Hallmark employees, including one waitress who had been there 22 years, told the Herald Sunday they were given a few days notice of the restaurant’s impending closure, but Lim said otherwise Thursday.
“I just didn’t shut it down right away without any notification,” he said.
According to Lim, employees were notified in March that Hallmark’s last day would be April 5, however, he kept it open until June.
Lim said he gave all of his employees the option to work at one of his two other restaurants — an offer he says half of his former Hallmark employees took.
Noting the community’s love of Hallmark, Lim said he’s now mulling whether to reopen the location as a new restaurant or as an improved version of the diner, with an updated menu, following planned renovations this summer.
“I know some local people miss it very much,” he said. “I’m debating very heavily right now, I haven’t made any decisions yet. The Hallmark is very well known to this town. It’s kind of become a legend, so I’m not quite sure.”
