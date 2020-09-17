The Spirit Halloween stores are back open in Killeen and Harker Heights to sell Halloween costumes.
The two local locations are in Market Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, and at the old Dillard’s location in the Killeen Mall, 2100 W.S. Young Drive.
The hours at the two locations are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The location at the Killeen Mall is new because the previous location was at the old Gander Mountain building at 2500 East Central Texas Expressway.
The building that used to be Gander Mountain is now occupied by an Overstock furniture store.
