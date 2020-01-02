A Harker Heights business gave away a brand new motorcycle this week to give back to its customers.
Texas Motor Sports in Harker Heights ran the giveaway around Christmas, and Temple resident Joanthony Sanchez won a CFMoto 650NK motorcycle, according to Debra Bearden, one of the owners of Texas Motor Sports. The vehicle is a sport bike, according to Bearden.
