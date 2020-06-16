The Chick-fil-a in Harker Heights had its drive thru lanes open for business around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The location at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway announced Monday that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The staff “initiated its response protocol, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant and following CDC and local health guidelines,” according to a statement emailed to the Herald on Monday afternoon.
The restaurant could not be reached on Tuesday for further comment about the positive case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.