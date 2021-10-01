The City of Harker Heights Community Garage Sale, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed to Oct. 9 due to weather.
The community-wide event invites Harker Heights residents to host a garage sale at their homes anytime between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the postponed date.
Due to time constraints for the rescheduled date, the garage sale address list of residents who originally registered and will continue to host their garage sale on Oct. 9 will be available on Wednesday.
Participants can obtain the list online at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents or can pick up a copy at the Activities Center on 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
For more information, please call 254-953-5493 or visit https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents.
