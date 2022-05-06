Texas Motor Sports, a motorcycle dealer in Harker Heights, has sold a customer a CFMoto motorcycle, the first of its kind to be sold in Texas.
While selling motorcycles and other sport vehicles is nothing new for Perk Bearden and his staff at Texas Motor Sports, last week’s sale of a Chinese-made CFMoto motorcycle to Fort Hood soldier Dillon Caponi was a special one.
Caponi was the first to buy a CFMoto motorcycle in Texas since the Chinese company recently expanded to sell motorcycles in the United States, Bearden said.
“We had it on the floor for about two days and when he walked in and saw it and decided that was it,” Bearden said.
Bearden is the owner, president, and general manager of Texas Motor Sports which has been around since 1973.
“Two weeks ago, we just entered year 50,” Bearden said, “We’re also the oldest Yamaha dealer in the state of Texas.”
About 10 years ago, Bearden got the license to start selling CFMoto ATVs and off-road vehicles but the company’s motorcycle lineup was just introduced to the United States last month.
“They were selling ATVs and off-road vehicles in the U.S. but they had motorcycles in China and other countries for years,” Bearden said, “They just introduced their motorcycle lineup to the U.S. for the first time at the MotoGP Race in Austin.”
When it comes to Bearden’s thoughts on CFMoto, he couldn’t be more positive.
“We’ve been pleased with the product. I’ve tried Chinese products three or four times since 2000 and I almost always had to send them back because of the poor quality, and when we picked these guys up, we were shocked because they understood the quality that the American public wanted,” Bearden said.
Texas Motor Sports is located on 899 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
CFMoto motorcycles range from $3,000 to more $6,500.
