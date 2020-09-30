The city of Harker Heights will present Public Service Day at the Farmers Market on Saturday at Seton Medical Center at 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
During the market, from 9 a.m. to noon, customers can shop with local vendors and meet city departments.
The Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 31, and offers a variety of products such as honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, hand crafted items, and much more.
The city has implemented precautionary measures for customers and vendors. Hand washing stations are available at the entrances of the market, and face coverings are required.
Vendors continue to be spaced at least 6 feet apart.
For more information, please call 254-953-5493 or visit us at http://bit.ly/HHFarmersMarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.