Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights among hospitals with the nation’s lowest rates of catheter-associated urinary tract infection, according to a news release from the local hospital.
Seton earned a catheter-associated urinary tract infection score of zero using data collected within the 12 months of 2019 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the release said. Only 332 hospitals in the United States received a score of zero out of 2,203 hospitals evaluated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the most common type of healthcare-associated infection. Of all UTIs acquired in a hospital, about 75% are related to the use of a urinary catheter. A urinary catheter is a tube inserted through the urethra into the bladder to drain urine. It is used for 15% to 25% of hospitalized patients. When hospitals use CDC-recommended infection control measures, catheter-associated urinary tract infection can be prevented, according to Seton.
“This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to providing exceptional care to every patient, every day at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights,” said Calee Travis, Seton’s chief nursing officer.
