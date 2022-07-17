Real estate remains a strong sellers’ market moving into the latter half of 2022, according to data provided by the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors and Texas A&M University.
Data sets provided by the organizations show that, despite a redoubling of construction efforts in the Harker Heights and Nolanville areas, home sales are closing significantly higher in Bell County than they did almost a year ago.
Moreover, Harker Heights remains a high-value market with 41.5% of all sales remaining in the $300,000-$399,000 range and $24.5% of sales in the $400,000-$499,999.
However, with 1.9% of homes listed below $100,000, 7.6 % of homes listed below $200,000 and 18.9% of homes listed below $299,000, Harker Heights has a wide range of available housing options, including homes ranging from $500,000-$749,000 which make up about 5.7% of the market.
In general, the median price of a home in Harker Heights has increased by approximately 23.4% since May 2021 to $327,000. This is in part due to a nationwide housing shortage; however, active listings have since increased by 85.2% since last year to an average of 50 active listings per month — the highest Harker Heights has seen since the start of 2020.
Inventory still remains low, at about eight new homes being offered every 10 months. As a result, inventory in Harker Heights experiences a very rapid turnaround, with homes listing for about 21 days before being snapped up; this number remains unchanged since May of 2021.
What has changed is the average number of days it takes to close on a home; according to the 2022 FHAAR market report, it takes about 25 days to close on a house — eight days less than it did in May of 2021.
Nolanville
In some ways, the approximately 5,300-resident city of Nolanville remains more stable than Harker Heights with a median price of $334,550, an increase of about 4.6% in year-over-year pricing as homes close approximately 6.5% higher than their initial listing.
In addition, the Nolanville housing market saw a roughly 20-point decline in median home price sales in 2021 before it stabilized at around 25%. However, despite an increase in market turnaround of 21 days — 16 days less since May 2021 — it takes about 16 days more to close a home sale on average, resulting in a total transaction time of 84 days, a statistic that has remained unchanged since 2021.
In addition, at 1,973 median square feet, Nolanville’s homes are 214 square feet smaller than those in Harker Heights, and 18 square feet smaller than the state average. As a result, the former town’s median price per square foot is $170.24, an increase of 21.5% higher than it was the same time last year and about $20.41 more than that of Harker Heights. However, it is still more affordable than the state average of the $180.90 median price per square foot.
Moreover, Nolanville continues to enjoy a diverse range of home prices with 33.3% in the $200,000-299,000 range, 25% in the $300,000-$399,000 range, 16.7% in the $400,000 to $499,000 range and 25% in the $500,000 to $749,000 range. No homes are listed above $750,000 or below $200,000.
State and County
On average, at $287,957, the median price of a home in Bell County remains significantly lower than the state average of $362,200. In addition, Bell County sees a lower listing time of 22 days, compared to the state average of 27 days.
Speaking on the state of the housing market moving forward, Michael DeHart of the FHAAR state that recent federal policies may affect new development.
“The increase in interest rates is going to affect new home sales as well as existing home sales,” he said.
In addition, DeHart pointed out that supply chain shortages are still affecting building costs, as well as “inflationary issues.”
“As inflationary trends continue, the housing market will be adversely affected,” he said.
