The Harker Heights Police Department is looking to hire a police officer trainee.
The deadline for the application is today, according to HHPD’s Facebook page, and the application can be found at http://careers.harkerheights.gov/.
Applications must be turned in to the human resource department at 305 Millers Crossing, in Harker Heights, or faxed to 254-953-5670. Applications may also be emailed to hhpdrecruiting@harkerheights.gov, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
Those interested in applying must be 21 years of age or older, a U.S. citizen, have a Texas driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED.
The starting salary while in the academy is $39,881, during field training pay would be $41,480 and following the completion of field training salary would be $61,075, according to the Facebook post.
Benefits include full benefits and pension, paid vacation and sick leave, paid training and continuous training opportunities.
