Has anything worked? Killeen adds to list of yet-unfullfilled visions for bringing back downtown

The Killeen City Council recently moved forward with creation of a new comprehensive plan that will focus, in part, on revitalizing the city’s central business district. However, some downtown business owners are split on the plan’s chances for success.
John Gilmore, owner of Big Chief Distributing, said accessibility to downtown Killeen, or lack thereof, is one factor impeding economic revitalization in the area.
“It’s hard to get here,” Gilmore said on Tuesday, describing it as a “road issue.”
Gilmore’s business is located on East Avenue D, but he works with customers in nearby rural areas.
“All my customers are out in the country,” he said. “We’re not dependent on local traffic.”
With respect to local traffic, he said more restaurants downtown would encourage more people to shop there.
“I’ve seen many come and go,” he added.
Ivy Rivera is a senior assistant manager at Security Financing on North Gray Street, which helps its customers with tax services and personal loans. She said their customers come from “all over.”
“It’s been good,” she said about the recent increase in business they have seen.
Despite exceptions such as these, the Killeen downtown area has long struggled with declining economic activity — and numerous efforts to reverse this trend has resulted in what can be described as, at best, limited results.
On Nov. 17, in a 6-1 vote, the Killeen City Council approved spending $349,140 on a new Comprehensive Plan for the city, to be completed by Dallas-based consulting Verdunity, Inc. According to a city report, this plan is intended to be “a long-range planning document that establishes guidelines for the future growth of a community, while allowing a city to anticipate and manage growth in a way that improves the quality of life of its residents.”
In his presentation to the council on this plan, Kevin Shepherd, founder and chief executive officer of Verdunity, specifically mentioned downtown Killeen as a focus of his proposed study.
Past Plans
Killeen already has a comprehensive plan in place — at least officially. Completed in 2010 by Sugar Land-based Kendig Keast, at a cost of $262,816 and intended to last 20 years, the plan cites three past planning efforts related to the downtown area.
These include the 2007 Killeen Downtown Action Agenda, the 2009 Facade Improvement Program, and the Historic District Design Guidelines, also in 2009.
The 2007 plan used “vision and market analysis findings” to “define a specific economic enhancement strategy for the Downtown area,” while the 2009 plans focused on preserving downtown’s original commercial resources and improving building fronts along streets and sidewalks in the downtown area.
The 2010 plan also contains a supplement titled “Killeen Downtown Plan.”
“The initial priority focus for the city should be on the continued renovation and reinvestment in the historic downtown core, bounded roughly by 8th and 6th Streets, Santa Fe Plaza and Avenue B,” the supplement stated. “The city’s main efforts should be on major public investment in streetscape, public space and public buildings coupled with aggressive outreach to property and business owners to both improve the appearance of their properties and to support business investment and entrepreneurship.”
The supplement also, on more of a long-term basis, suggested relocating City Hall to “a new central square bordered by 2nd and 4th Streets and Avenues D and C. Furthermore, such a new city hall facility could potentially anchor a “new civic quad,” consisting of a performance art venue, a museum, a bus station, a new school district headquarters and private law officers.”
Ten years later, City Hall never moved and much of those plans never materialized.
Similar efforts established in recent years include The Downtown Coordination Team, the North Killeen Revitalization Program and others.
When asked how much money the city has spent over the past 20 years on such efforts, the city was unable to provide this specific information.
However, one move that did happen — to the disappointment of many Killeen residents — was the relocation of Killeen Police Department Headquarters from downtown to about seven miles away in south Killeen.
The new $27 million KPD headquarters opened in 2010, the same year the Kendig Keast report was completed.
In 2009, a fire station on Avenue D in downtown moved to a new building on Westcliff Road, north of downtown.
Sizeable churches in Killeen — First Baptist, First United Methodist and Immanuel Lutheran — have also left downtown after building new locations in south Killeen.
This year, a longtime employer in downtown Killeen is also preparing to move out of the area.
Jessica Pelache is director of customer experience for First National Bank Texas, which is in the process of relocating its downtown branch to Trimmier Road and I-14.
“As we continue to move forward with our new corporate headquarters building, there has not yet been a finalization as to our long-term plan concerning our bank branch located within our downtown facility,” Pelache said by email.
The bank is “investing over $14 million to meet the professional space needs of our growing bank (now with branches in four states and over $3 billion in assets) which has outgrown our current facility in downtown that was built in 1960 when our Bank was only $100 million in assets and had only one branch.
“North Killeen includes the entire area from the north side of 1-14 through downtown to the gates of Fort Hood and we hope that our new building that will open during our 120th anniversary year since our founding in Killeen, will be a true gateway project for Killeen for decades to come. Our I-14 at Trimmier site has both the traffic ingress/egress as well as the broadband infrastructure to support our corporate headquarters both now and in the future.”
CITY GOVERNMENT/PLANNING
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle describes the downtown area as “an important but small” part of the newly approved comprehensive plan.
“The overall focus of the plan is the entire city and its short and long term fiscal sustainability,” Cagle said by email on Tuesday. “Verdunity offers a different, non-traditional approach to comprehensive planning that previous iterations did not. It looks not just at how we want the community to develop from a land use perspective but also incorporates a financial sustainability perspective.
“The investment in this plan now is crucial to decades of growth ahead of us, hundreds of millions of dollars in private and public investment and billions of dollars of current and future tax base.”
City Planning Director Tony McIlwain said that Verdunity will utilize a “Cultivate Community Program” designed to capture input from the community in the planning process while allowing people to assist in its implementation. That program will include videoconferences and downtown survey questions. The city took similar approaches in previous plans.
McIlwain notes that market conditions, lack of funds or disinterest, and other factors are impediments to downtown revitalization.
“This planning effort is designed to provide the city council with information and strategies to improve revitalization interest and efforts,” he said. “Among other activities, Verdunity will conduct a walkshop in the downtown with various business owners, residents, etc. to get input on downtown issues and opportunities. Ultimately, the Comprehensive Plan will include incremental business development strategies, land use strategies and historic preservation strategies to further economic development.”
With social distancing being taken into account, McIlwain said that city activities related to downtown redevelopment are continuing.
“We anticipate providing multiple virtual engagement and participation options to solicit input as well as physical meetings that allow for social distancing, etc.,” he said. “COVID-19 has caused most cities to think long and hard on adaptive economic recovery efforts, while cultivating resilient downtowns.
“Currently, Planning and Development Services staff is moving forward with implementation of the recently approved vacant building registry and continues to evaluate/approve zoning and permitting requests, while engaging in day-to-day code enforcement activities within the greater Downtown. Additionally, planning staff is working on initiatives such as an innovation district and enterprise zone.”
With respect to results that the 2010 plan has yielded to date, in the downtown area, the city was also unable to provide any specifics, as well as a list of businesses that have recently left the downtown area.
When asked if the city has a program to issue liens on properties in order to get downtown properties up to code, Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said: “No. Liens are not allowed to be used in this manner. Liens may only be placed when the property owner fails to abate certain code violations and the City incurs the expense of abatement, which the property owner fails to reimburse.
CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS
Councilmember Mellisa Brown cast the sole vote against the Verdunity project.
“I personally don’t think it will matter how much money we put into downtown if the residents of Killeen have not been involved in the planning or ideas,” she said by email. “If our residents don’t have a reason to go, the downtown area businesses will continue to struggle. There should be something for everyone. My hope is that the plan that the City Council approved will take this into account.”
Councilmember Rick Williams took note of the question, “What has yet to be done?”
“Work has begun and some things have been achieved such as the installation of sidewalks and a program to support revitalization of the building’s façades, there is still much yet to be accomplished,” Williams said. “The new comprehensive plan will be a current expression of where our citizens currently see our city and it will represent their future guidance and directions on where we should go. Like the current comprehensive plan, the new plan will cover the multifaceted functions that the city infrastructure and design must provide the citizens.”
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
John Crutchfield, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, said that in his assessment, a comprehensive plan is an expression of the community’s vision for the future, as well as a strategic map to achieve that vision.
“It is an important tool to guide future development of land to ensure a safe, and economical environment for residential, commercial, industrial, and public activities,” Crutchfield said by email. “In fact, state law encourages all cities to prepare and implement a comprehensive municipal plan.
Crutchfield further describes such a plan as “a living document that constantly grows and changes with the needs of the community.”
“As the community grows, the plan must be modified,” he said. “Modifications to the plan are natural with changes in local leadership and community focus. Over the past year, the pandemic has changed the importance of broadband, technology, and remote learning and telecommuting. Research Parks, Innovation Districts, Smart City Technologies and 5G are part of Killeen’s daily narrative. Virtually all companies have had to adjust during this pandemic. Many of these changes are permanent.
“Development in any city is finite. As the community continues to grow and evolve, planning is necessary to ensure that the community utilizes its land to its highest and best use.”
Crutchfield notes how the City of Killeen and the Chamber have been collaborating on an Innovation District, intended “to result in the development of economic infrastructure to support the Texas A&M University-Central Research Park, to incubate emerging technologies in the community and region and, to increase entrepreneurial opportunities for technology companies.”
“A part of any Innovation District is the redevelopment of downtown,” he said. “This is because knowledge workers want access to authentic experiences. Those experiences reside in a vibrant downtown. While there has been progress made on downtown redevelopment here, much more should be done.
“Today, there is nearly 1.3M square feet of commercial space within the historic district with nearly a 70% vacancy rate. Many of these vacant buildings have been well maintained and are tenant ready. It is necessary that part of the comprehensive planning process focus on downtown redevelopment. We look forward to being part of the effort.”
Downtown Temple
Perhaps in contrast to Killeen, Bell County’s second largest city — Temple — has a downtown that has seen marked changes in recent years.
Most notably, Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza, built in the same place where Temple’s police headquarters once stood, has received statewide recognition.
Temple ISD is one of two office buildings in the new Santa Fe Plaza. The second one is occupied by the Temple Chamber of Commerce, Texas Workforce Commission and the Temple Economic Development Corp. A grand opening for the plaza was held in October 2019 by city officials — more than a year after the city approved the $9.6 million construction contract for the plaza in June 2018. Temple ISD paid $2 million out of the $12 million cost for its new building. The remaining $10 million came from the city’s Tax Reinvestment Zone, officials said.
A third building bordering plaza — housing an Amtrak station and Temple’s railroad museum — is the Santa Fe Depot, which has stood since 1911. Within the outdoor plaza are sidewalks, dancing fountains and a grassy area with stage large enough for a small concert. The city had been holding community events in the plaza — including wine, Halloween and food truck festivals — until the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Earlier this year, the plaza was recognized with the Texas Downtown Association President’s Award for Best Downtown Public Improvement for cities with more than 50,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.