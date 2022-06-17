With the scorching summer heat, many are looking to cool down at the Killeen Family Aquatics Center at Lion’s Club Park, and off in the corner, they will find Toa’s Ohana Hawaiian Grill offering up some savory Hawaiian food.
The restaurant was started by husband and wife David and Evelyn Langford. And while they still run their regular restaurant in Copperas Cove, they have been the concessionaire at the aquatics center at Lion’s Club Park for nearly a year now.
“Our most popular is our teriyaki chicken and Spam musubi,” Evelyn Langford said.
And it seems to be the case they have become a favorite of goers of the water park and nearby ball fields, according to a statement from Langford.
The concession hours are Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and they are also available on request for pool party rentals.
They opened up at the aquatics center in July 2021.
Toa’s Ohana Hawaiian Grill in Copperas Cove is located on 308 E. Ave. D and is open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
