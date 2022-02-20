HARKER HEIGHTS — About a dozen residents attended the eighth annual Health and Wellness Fair Saturday at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library Activities Center.
Eight vendors showcased their products. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension was one of the newest vendors at the fair, though others did tell the Herald that it was their first time to attend.
Beverly Hodges was joined by Stefphani Stainhour in representing the Better Living for Texans Agrilife Extension from Texas A&M.
“We’re encouraging families to consume more fruits and vegetables and be physically active,” Hodges said.
Jason Golden and his daughter, Diva Johnson, visited the booth and were pleased that children were receiving prizes at the fair.
Other vendors included Awaken Alma, owned by Raquel Duarte, specializing in crystal bundles and 100% natural oils, Dionne’s Jewelry Avenue, Heart of Texas Placental Services is operated by Ashley Todd and focuses on support for mothers-to-be as a certified placenta encapsulation specialist.
Joshua Li was a vendor for Acaciawood Acupuncture and Splash by Tahdeah.
