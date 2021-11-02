HARKER HEIGHTS — A slightly tearful but appreciative Lilian Halabi, the owner of Lili’s Cakes in Harker Heights, spoke Sunday night with the Herald and announced that her baking team “The Ghosts With the Most” had come in second place in “the Halloween Wars,” finale on the Food Network.
Halabi and her partners, Jewell Burgess from California and Kim Simons from New York, were featured in seven episodes of the show, and as of Oct. 24 were facing the finale as one of the top two teams — the other being “Mischievous Monsters.”
In an interview with the Herald on Monday, Halabi said, “We weren’t the first-place winners nor walked away with the title of Champions of the 2021 Halloween Wars, but I feel like a winner because of the experience that my partners and I were afforded through this contest.”
The two teams, of three each, were told that the theme of their Finale cake was “The Wild West.”
The cake Halabi’s team created was the battle between the underworld hound and the ware cougar in the badlands protecting his territory from the intruder.
“One judge told us that our finale cake was the best he had ever tasted,” Halabi said.
“The prize money and title would have been nice but you can’t do better than with a comment like that from a judge.”
Halabi said, “The most exciting episode for me personally was what aired in mid-September. It was our first time to work together as partners, the judges and the crew at the Food Network. It was fun and the best part, of course, we won top honors with our first creation.”
All of the cakes created for the Halloween Wars show will be on sale at Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights over the next several weeks.
“My team was impressed by all the support we received during the show. We’ve received wonderful messages of congratulations from our hometown friends today and they’ve been saying that we were the winners in their eyes,” Halabi said.
“As far as the future is concerned, they know who we are and we’ll be back.”
