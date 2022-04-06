More than 300 Central Texas business owners, their families and friends donned their boots and suits alongside the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the area’s booming economy.
The event Monday night culminated in an awards ceremony by the chamber honoring the area’s top business and community leaders with certificates of recognition signed by Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock.
Previously known as the city’s “Annual Banquet,” this year’s awards ceremony sought to “Achieve New Heights” as hundreds filled the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“We had 336 in attendance — folks who RSVP’d,” said Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Last year’s event did take place, but it was pared down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Having it this year, getting back to normal felt good to get everybody back together,” Pence said.
As other areas of the state and country have struggled, the Harker Heights economy has seen an increase in residential and commercial building since the pandemic started, and more retail, too.
“We’ve had so many small businesses move here in the last year and half despite everything that’s happened with the pandemic,” Pence said. “…Market Heights (shopping center) is 100% full.”
But healthcare remains Harker Heights’ top industry.
“Our number one industry right now is healthcare,” Pence said. “That’s going to continue to grow, but we also pride ourselves on our small, local business.”
Many of those small businesses were honored Monday night, including the Small Business of the Year 2021 Award which went to Tri-City Property Management.
Tri-City owner Natalie Austin accepted the award Monday 40 years after the company started in the early 1980s. Austin said she finalized purchase of the company this year from original owners Ed and Sandy Ferril.
“They built it on a great foundation, so I’m honored they trusted me with their baby,” Austin said of the Ferrils.
Austin said Tri-City won because they concentrate on quality service.
“We focus on quality rather than quantity,” Austin said of Tri-City. “If you’re going to come back in a few years, or sell your house, we want to make sure you get your return on investment. We are strict with all our vendor and tenant criteria, so when you decide to come back, you’ve got a nice house.”
Monday night’s festivities also saw the chamber pass the gavel from one chair to the next as outgoing chair Luke Potts handed off the chairmanship to Diane Walters. Walters’ commercial and residential construction company Lochridge Priest, Inc. won this year’s large business of the year award.
Walters was elated Monday night to have essentially received two awards in one night.
“I was so excited,” Walters said Wednesday of her awards.
Since taking over Lochridge Priest, Inc’s business development side, Walters has become heavily involved in the area’s chamber of commerce and economic development.
“We were a member of the chamber, so I went to some coffee connections and ribbon cuttings and the more I went, the more I wanted to get involved,” Walters said. “I was asked to serve on the (chamber of commerce) executive committee and worked my way up from that. It’s something I’m real proud of.”
Walters sees her chairmanship as a sign of responsibility and trust placed upon her by the community.
“I’ve been entrusted with making Harker Heights a better area and I’m excited about that,” she said.
Pence at the Heights chamber says the future is bright for local businesses large and small because of customers who shop local.
“Our citizens in our community support our local businesses and that’s what keeps them thriving and opening here,” Pence said. “We are definitely blessed and we want to continue recognizing these individuals and business partners because they are what make Harker heights so special.”
Other awards and their recipients included: Community Partner of the Year 2021 Award, Chick-fil-A Harker Heights; Tourism Partner of the Year 2021 Award, National Mounted Warrior Museum; Kern Cox Award, The Delano Family; 2021 Harker Heights Chamber Chairman, Luke Potts; Excellence in Community Service Award, Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne; Citizen of the Year/Linda Neault Recipient 2021, Michael Stegmeyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.