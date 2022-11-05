With a pop of the confetti cannon and the snip of gold scissors, Diamond Nails opened for the first time in Killeen in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Owned by Joe and Tina Parrish, a Navy veteran and Vietnamese immigrant, the salon is a relaunching of the Killeen married couple’s previous business in Harker Heights called “Studio Nails and Spa.”
“We outgrew our old location, and we wanted to find somewhere centrally located,” Joe Parrish said.
Diamond Nails offers the usual nail services, and offers 25 chairs, 19 nail technician stations and two waxing rooms to facilitate its customers. In addition, a corner bar offers complementary drinks while customers wait to be seen or for their nails to dry.
As of Saturday, the business had 15 employees, but Joe Parrish confirmed that the salon is looking to hire 15 more employees. The business is not a part of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, but the businessman said Saturday that is something he is exploring.
The salon also offers several promotions. For the month of November, all services are 20%. Additionally, the salon has partnered with nearby Pagel & Sons to offer a $50 coupon at the salon when a customer buys an engagement ring at the jewelry store.
“To me, it’s all about the customers,” Joe Parrish said. “We want to make sure that we give them a reason to come in, and treat them right.”
Diamond Nails is located at 2102 S. W.S. Young Drive, behind the Killeen Mall.
The salon is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The salon is also open on Sunday with reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
