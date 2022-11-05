With a pop of the confetti cannon and the snip of gold scissors, Diamond Nails opened for the first time in Killeen in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

Owned by Joe and Tina Parrish, a Navy veteran and Vietnamese immigrant, the salon is a relaunching of the Killeen married couple’s previous business in Harker Heights called “Studio Nails and Spa.”

