Gift Store- 6

 HBB Mayoreo-Wholesale is a new business at 2809 W Stan Schlueter Lp #100 that offers new wholesale and retail items weekly.

A wholesale and retail store, called HBB Mayoreo-Wholesale, hosted a soft opening last Friday for its new location at 2809 West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

Gift Store-1.jpg

 HBB Mayoreo-Wholesale offers a list of items from makeup palettes, purses, travel cups, hairbows, and personal hygiene items at their new location at the Suhna Plaza.

The store sells makeup, bags, accessories, clothing, watches, stickers and much more. All from different brands and usually including characters from Hello Kitty, cereal brands, anime, Disney characters, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.

Gift Store-4.jpg

On the Wholesale side of HBB at 2809 W Stan Schlueter Loop #100, a wall displays a variety of beloved cartoon characters, flags, clothing brands, and organizations as charms for Crocs clogs.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

