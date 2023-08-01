A wholesale and retail store, called HBB Mayoreo-Wholesale, hosted a soft opening last Friday for its new location at 2809 West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
The store sells makeup, bags, accessories, clothing, watches, stickers and much more. All from different brands and usually including characters from Hello Kitty, cereal brands, anime, Disney characters, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.
“I’ve been with this HBB almost three years, first only makeup and then I started with wholesale,” said Silvia Arce, owner, to the Herald on Tuesday.
The store started next to Arce’s home. She said many people were asking her for different things she was selling and this gave her the idea to open up an actual location years ago, instead of everyone picking up items from her home. She eventually moved from her first location on Florence Road to the Stan Schlueter location.
Between shops, as the employees were preparing for the new location opening, Arce kept up with the Facebook clientele.
The owner regularly goes on Facebook Live and allows viewers to see new items the store will be offering for sale at least twice a week. The store changes up merchandise items every week,
The family-run business wants customers and employees to feel at home and welcomed. Employee Keshia Mendez started working for Arce nearly two years ago after moving to the Killeen area five years ago. In that time, she only spoke with her family members, until she started working for the shop. She expressed to the Herald that she considers it her second family.
HBB Mayoreo-Wholesale currently works with over 70 different brands, and dozens of different shops. Customers can purchase items wholesale, by the half-dozen or $1 single items.
The shop makes many online sales across the US and Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.