Workers persevere in spite of difficult job market
“Now hiring, $15 an hour.”
So reads the sign at In-N-Out Burger in Killeen. A billboard sign in Killeen for new “order selectors” at H-E-B promises $18.50 an hour.
In-N-Out and H-E-B are following a national wage spike for starting positions, which is a trend reflected across Texas and Killeen. But what do higher wages really mean for workers and small businesses?
Some companies, such as Walmart and In-N-Out, have increased the pay for starting positions several times over the past few years. According to a Walmart representative, the international retail chain has “invested in higher wages” for frontline hourly associates over the past few years, resulting in a national starting position that averages out to more than $17.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Walmart store managers make approximately $210,000 a year on average, the representative said. In addition, 75% of salaried management members begin their career as hourly workers.
Walmart makes a strong case for higher wages — a stronger starting position is more likely to attract interest and may aid in worker retention. However, some businesses are unable to eat the costs associated with salary increases as Walmart does, says Dr. Rob Tennant, assistant professor of economics at Central Texas College.
“It’s the mom-and-pop shops that have difficulty meeting their bottom line,” he said. “Most small businesses get by. That means they don’t have a lot saved up.”
So when smaller businesses are forced to raise wages to remain competitive, their bottom line goes up along with the rest of the pay scale. This is in part due to something called “salary inversion.”
“Imagine you just got promoted to assistant manager, and you’re looking forward to a new paycheck,” he said. “Then the new line cook comes in and he’s making almost as much as you. It’s terrible for morale.”
In other words, when a business raises its starting salary, it must also raise the salaries of its higher-paid positions. This typically results in a higher bottom line and higher prices for consumers — and potentially less business or none.
Looking locally
As of August, the average Killeen worker makes $62,600 per job, $15,200 below the national average earnings of $77,800 per job, according to Charley Ayres, director of industry and education partnerships for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas. Workforce Solutions is a nonprofit organization that provides workforce solutions to employers and employees alike.
Ayres explained that the average earnings reports demonstrate a $7,613, or a 12% shift from $54,987 in 2020 to $62,600 in 2022. Killeen’s most well-paid jobs include those in the utilities sector, the average worker of which makes approximately $139,110, and management. The area’s lowest paying commercial sector includes the accommodation and food service industry, the average worker of which makes approximately $21,492. Averages are made up of the most and least well-paid positions in each sector.
Ayres echoed Tenant’s statement that employers “continue to have talent acquisition issues.”
“Workers are hard to find with a needed skillset to fill the jobs and this has given employers a challenge because they are having to pay more for talent.” Ayres said.
Ayres also pointed out that there is greater opportunity for job seekers as “there are currently more jobs than people in the region.” For established workers, salary increases result in far greater laterality than would be otherwise available, making career shifts a much more pragmatic option, Tennant said. For new workers, however, finding employment just becomes that much more difficult.
Unfortunately, workers are often ill-affected by raises to the median salary, as increases to starting salaries mean that businesses place a higher emphasis in finding the “right” employee. “Talent acquisition,” or finding employees, becomes a much more selective process, locking many out of the game. Tennant related the process to buying a house.
“When I start paying more, I want my dream house,” he said. “When you buy a cheap house, you might accept some imperfections, But if I’m paying more, then I want everything I asked for.”
Despite these challenges, residents in Killeen continue to find employment, as the unemployment rate, which reached a peak yearly average of 6.88% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, fell to 5.7% in 2021 and most recently to 4.45% in June 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Whatever future may lie in wait for Killeen’s working population, apparently it will find a way to thrive.
