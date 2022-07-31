To avoid a surprise air conditioning repair bill, specialists advise residents to take extra care of their units during exceptionally hot summers.

Cory Moreno, owner of Kane’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Harker Heights, said this summer has been one of the busiest of his 20-year career.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.