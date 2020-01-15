Interstate construction is promising to take front stage in Nolanville in 2020, following a year a city beautification projects and new business developments.
With 2020 well underway, construction is still being done on Interstate 14 where it runs through Nolanville.
The speed limit change that was approved by the Nolanville City Council nearly three months ago, changing the speed limit from 75 to 65 in the work zone, went into effect when new signs were erected this month.
The expansion of Interstate 14 through Nolanville began in September. The project will make I-14 three lanes in both directions similar to how it is in Killeen and Harker Heights. The expansion is seven miles long and is costing $45 million, according to Texas Department of Transportation. The completion is scheduled for the summer of 2021.
Business development
The Cefco store on Main Street in Nolanville is being expanded and the new building is expected to be opened in the summer of this year, according to Kessler Pamplin, the brand manager for Cefco.
The location will be 6,000 square feet and feature 16 fueling lanes, a full selection of grab and go foods and the company’s Fresh Yo Frozen Yogurt concept.
“We look forward to supporting our community with additional job opportunities and providing great service for all who shop with CEFCO,” Pamplin said in an email.
In other business news, Hidden Falls Nursery, on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen and Grizzly’s Landscaping on Farm to Market 2410 in Harker Heights are combining into one business and moving to Nolanville, 1101 E. Highway 190.
Ben Gillilan is the owner of the two businesses and he said he is hoping the nursery will grow in the new location, which includes a new building, a spring-fed fish pond, a rusty car waterfall and trails leading down to Nolan Creek. The area will also eventually have a kids play area, according to Gillilan.
Cen-Tex RV and Boat Storage is also under construction on Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville. The business is scheduled to open around Feb. 1, according to owner Cliff Brown, who also owns Texas Boat World in Harker Heights.
City projects
Monarch City Park will be a focus for Nolanville this year, according to the city.
Basketball courts were installed in 2019 and a park trail loop, community fields for soccer and baseball and an obstacle course trail will be built at the park in 2020, according to a news release from the city.
In November, volunteers in Nolanville gathered in November to construct a new shed and garden boxes for the Boys & Girls Club garden club.
The improvements allow the kids to plant fruits and vegetables in the garden boxes and a place to store tools in the new shed for 2020 and going forward. These projects were completed on Make a Difference Day in Nolanville.
Earlier in 2019, the city wrapped up projects around Main Street that included road improvements, updated signage, widening of sidewalks and improved bus stops; which have not only beautified the area, but made it more functional, according to Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda.
“I am pleased with the work that the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation has done to make our City attractive to new and expanding businesses. The addition of Gloria Blauvelt as the new EDC Coordinator has helped us push past the tipping point needed to encourage growth along the interstate.”
