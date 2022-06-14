Charles Lyons of Team JLyons in Copperas Cove will host a hobby and collectibles show in July. The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The show includes vendors selling or trading things such as sports cards, non-sports cards, memorabilia, comics, toys, action figures and more.
Admission to the show is $2 for anyone 13 and older. Anyone 12 and younger is free.
Lyons and the Exchange Club have hosted a hobby/collectibles show at the Copperas Cove Civic Center twice before — once in late November 2021, and once in mid-March.
The next show is scheduled for Oct. 1.
