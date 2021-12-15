It may come to the delight of current employees and job seekers everywhere that a national craft store, with a location in Killeen, will be raising its minimum wage.
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc announced this week that it is raising minimum wage for full-time hourly employees to $18.50 effective Jan. 1.
The hobby shop’s wage raises come amid an onslaught of other national retailers hiking up salaries to provide workers with a livable wage. Walmart boosted its minimum pay to $12 an hour back in September ahead of ending quarterly bonuses paid to employees during the pandemic. Other big retailers like Target and Amazon are a few steps behind Hobby Lobby, but ahead of Walmart with a minimum pay raise of $15 an hour.
Hobby Lobby has been somewhat of a trailblazer in the wage department. The craft supplier’s CEO David Green reflected on the company’s history of taking care of its employees, which doesn’t just include fair pay, but also a promised closing time of 8 p.m., and off on Sundays, sticking to the company’s Christian and family-first values.
“In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers,” Green said.
Hobby Lobby employees are also entitled to benefits such as a 401(k) with a “generous” company match,” according to the news release. They are also entitled to a flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, chaplain services and an employee discount.
“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Green.
Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 956 retail stores nationwide.
