COPPERAS COVE — Team JLyons held a hobby and collector’s show at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Sunday to benefit future project from JLyons and the Excel Club of Copperas Cove High School.
The event was visited by over 30 people hoping to find their next new hobby or item to add to their growing collections.
“I usually have my set up on Fort Hood but came out here today to meet new customers and sell stuff,” Dominica Canten, 39 said. Canten runs Otaku Heaven, and she travels to various conventions and events in order to sell her wares. “The soldiers love it, too, because they don’t have to go all the way up to Austin to get anime-related stuff,” Canten said.
Anime refers to animation that is typically from Japan.
There were also a few vendors that sold sports cards, Beanie Babies and autographed photos from celebrities.
“We’ve been selling toys for years now and it’s something that we really enjoy,” Shelby Martinez, 31, said.
One visitor said that he couldn’t keep his eyes off a “Star Wars” stormtrooper helmet and just had to buy it.
Overall, the event appeared to be a success as visitors walked around and chatted up vendors while buying a wide variety of projects.
