The HOP buses in Killeen are expanding their service area to include the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Central Texas Expressway beginning on Wednesday.
According to city officials, the new “Silver Line” route is expected to operate with an hourly frequency so that the geographic coverage can be enlarged.
“In addition to the route servicing from the Gilmore Center to Walmart and Lions Club Senior Center, the route will also operate along Stan Schlueter from the intersection with Central Texas Expressway south toward the Lions Club,” the city announced on social media last week.
HOP is operated by the Hill Country Transit District and operates within eight other counties, which gives them a total coverage area of 9,000 miles.
Hill Country Transit District says that the route serves as a “flex route.”
“A Flex Route operates at specific points along a fixed route, but between those stops, the route can also be deviated to pick up passengers at any site that is within half a mile of the route,” Hill Country Transit District said in a release.
Also added was that passengers can call in 24 or 48 hours in advance to reserve a spot on the bus. But riders can also ride on these predetermined stops without a reservation as well.
“A Flex Route operates within a certain targeted ‘zone’ which is defined primarily as a demand-response service,” Hill Country Transit District said.
