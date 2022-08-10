Killeen’s homes remain relatively affordable despite declining affordability statewide, according to Clare Losey, an assistant research economist for the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.
“A popular metric developed by TRERC and deployed by industry groups depicts a decline in housing affordability across the state in the second quarter,” Losey said.
The Texas Housing Affordability Index measures the relationship between the median family income and the required income to purchase the median-priced home in a given area, assuming a 20% down payment and that mortgage payments are 25% of the household’s income. A “balanced market” would hold an Index score of 1.00, and would mean that households earn exactly enough on average to purchase the median-priced home. A score of less than 1.00 means that the average household does not earn enough to afford the median-priced home.
Statewide, Texas holds an Index score of 1.22, which is 0.31 points lower than it held in 2021, and 0.56 less than in 2020, when it held a score of 1.78. The most affordable city in which to live according to the Index is Wichita Falls, and the most expensive place to live is Travis County, which houses Austin.
The former city holds an Index score of 2.1, which is 0.6 points down from its 2020 score of 2.7, while the latter county fell below the affordability line this year to 0.83, from 1.18 in 2021.
That means that the average household in Travis County makes 17% less than it needs to afford the median-priced home. Losey pointed out that the counties of Travis, Collin and Kerr all fell below 1.00 this year.
Locally, Killeen holds a score of 1.39, which is much lower than in 2020, when the average homebuyer made twice what was necessary to secure and maintain the average mortgage.
“Housholds in Killeen make 39% more than is necessary to qualify for the median mortgage,” Losey said. “Killeen has always remained an affordable area.”
Part of Killeen’s affordability has to do with what Losey described as a lower “household formation” rate, which is another way of saying population growth. According to Losey, Killeen’s population growth rate has remained low enough to not exhaust all of Killeen’s home supply at once, compared to nearby cities.
low supply, high costs
Losey explained that elevated home prices, a “significant” uptick in mortgage interest rates and limited inventory are all contributing factors to the statewide decline in home affordability.
Speaking in terms of months inventory. Losey explained that the Killeen-Temple market currently sits at a median 0.7 months inventory, much lower than the 6.5 months inventory it held in 2016.
“It’s pretty significantly below what we would see in a balanced market,” she said.
The primary barrier to home ownership, however, appears to be an increase in mortgage rates, Losey said. Currently, local mortgage rates sit at approximately 4.8% as of July 2022, which is 1% lower than it was in late June, but 1.8% higher than in 2021, when it was 3%. According to the Center, the national mortgage rate rests just under 6%, which is 3% higher than it was in 2021. This is partially due to recent increases to the Federal Interest Rate, though Losey explained this relationship is indirect, not corollary.
