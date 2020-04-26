Although the early stages of COVID-19 repercussions have started to creep in to the local housing market, the first quarter of the year still marks an early increase in sales, according to housing experts. But the full affects of the international pandemic may be yet to be seen, local real estate officials said.
Home sales in the Killeen-Temple metro area increased 9.1% in the first quarter of the year over the same time last year, with 1,530 single-family homes sold, according to the Texas Quarterly Housing Report by Texas Realtors.
The median price increased 10.4% to $170,000, the report said.
Statewide, the 75,052 homes sold mark a 7% increase on the first quarter of 2019, according to Texas Realtors. The statewide median home price increased by just over 5% to $241,500.
“The housing statistics for the first three months of the year show the continuation of more than a decade of growth in the Texas housing market,” said Cindi Bulla, chairman of Texas Realtors. “However, the rapid growth of the global pandemic we are facing is poised to affect this momentum. Before this unprecedented event and the economic downturn and shelter-in-place orders, our biggest market concern was the lack of affordable housing to meet the tremendous demand.”
There has been a slight decrease in the number of closings — from the time a home sale is finalized and the new buyers take ownership of the home, according to Michael DeHart, association executive with the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, based in Killeen.
“This may be due to these deals being in progress before the shutdown went into full effect,” DeHart said. “Many closings can be done remotely or online, as well.”
DeHart agreed the biggest decrease that can be attributed to the COVID-19 situation is the number of new listings, which are down considerably over the same time last year.
Active listings across Texas dropped 8.9% to 91,363 listings in the first quarter of the year, according to Texas Realtors. Homes are spending an average of 67 days on the market during the same time frame — one day more than the first quarter of 2019, their report stated.
Inventory and closings
According to the Texas Realtor calculations, there remains three months of housing inventory in the state, which is about half a month less than the first quarter of last year.
At the local level, there have been 484 closed sales in Bell County in March this year, up 3.9% from this time last year, according to data obtained from the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors. According to that same data, the total amount of housing inventory in Bell County has dropped to 2.1 months of inventory in March, compared to 2.7 months in March 2019.
Killeen is experiencing a similar trend. There have been 199 closed sales in March this year, up 3.7% from this time last year. Likewise, the total amount of housing inventory dropped to just 1.3 months of inventory in March, compared to 1.7 in March 2019.
Local realtors also assessed comparable market numbers for the first quarter of the year, including associate broker and president of Shine Team Realtors and Coldwell Banker Realty, Jean Shine.
“We have seen a steady level of supply from sellers and demand from buyers,” Shine said. “Year to year comparisons from last year have been almost flat. We have averaged over 1.5 sales per day so far this year. Twenty-five different listings have received multiple offers this year and many have sold within days of going on the market.”
Deborah Cloud Beene, broker and owner at Cloud Real Estate, agreed the Killeen and Harker Heights areas both show similar numbers for the first three months of the year.
“What is interesting is that while April is on course to be very similar to February and March, currently it is slightly behind March but closings are greatly increased towards the end of the month,” Beene said. “Every month since February has seen the average sales price for this market segment has increased.”
Buying and selling
Beene said when priced correctly and presented in marketable condition, the average days on the market remains low for properties being sold in the area.
“Buyers are still buying. Sellers are a bit hesitant to sell right now because they have heard the market is not good, but the fact is, that is truly not the case,” Beene said. “Interest rates are incredible right now. Loans are a bit tougher to obtain if you have credit that has had tough times, but it can often be worked out and there is no better time to put homes on the market.”
Virtual showings benefit sellers in that their home doesn’t have to remain always ready to show potential buyers, she added.
In-home showings require additional screening for COVID-19 symptoms and sanitation and social distancing guidelines must taken into account, Beene said.
“When we can utilize virtual showings and virtual open houses, we certainly do,” Beene said. “Contracts are sent and signed digitally and discussed over virtual meetings. Closings are being conducted in person, digitally and through courier methods.”
Shine said masks and gloves are used during live showings, and the employees have antibacterial supplies to disinfect, as well.
“Technology today makes it so much easier to help buyers and sellers virtually,” Shine said. “We just helped a buyer complete a purchase while stationed in Turkey.”
No part of the market is completely on hold because of the pandemic, both Beene and Shine said. Though rental evictions are being delayed due to court mandates, as well as some commercial leasing and leasing renewals for commercial and retail units, Beene said.
“But overall these situations are just slowed, not stopped,” she said.
Knowing the date the military will resume permanent changes of duty station will help keep things moving, especially for the Bell County area, Shine added.
“We are well prepared and ready to start the moving process for them,” Shine said.
Payroll assistance
Realtors who experience a vast decline in business and an inability to fulfill payroll obligations may be eligible for assistance, Beene said.
The Paycheck Protection Program allows for independent contractors, like real estate brokers who receive a 1099-MISC, to apply for loans to cover payroll if their businesses are affected by COVID-19, she said.
“For the purposes of a Paycheck Protection Program loan, the payroll costs of an individual operating as an independent contractor would be based on income reported on the 1099-MISC forms received by the individual for 2019,” Beene said.
There is a $100,000 cap, she added.
But the worst affects of COVID-19 may be yet to come, according to Jim Gaines, chief economist with the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.
“Sales activity in the first quarter experienced strong momentum,” Gaines said. “However, as a result of COVID-19, many sellers have begun pulling their listings to wait out the quarantine. This will only add to our housing shortage and strained inventory availability.”
A coming downturn
Sales are anticipated to drop drastically in the second quarter Gaines said, compared to a record-breaking year in 2019.
Bulla agreed, while statistics aid as a historical reference point for future recovery, they don’t represent the full market impact of COVID-19.
“The data for the second and third quarter of 2020 will be the market story, giving us a better look at the post-crisis implications on the Texas housing market,” Bulla said. “The good news is we went into the disruption with positive velocity and will be ready to come out the other side with a swift recovery. In the meantime, opportunities are everywhere, and we Texans always outperform expectations.”
Experts remain optimistic that setbacks in the Texas housing market from the COVID-19 crisis will be temporary.
The demand for housing will persist across Texas as long as the job market is able to rebound quickly, Gaines said.
“The underlying fundamentals of our economy in Central Texas remain strong,” Shine said. “When the economy is re-opened, we expect that the housing market will be as strong as it was before. I see every reason to believe that the future is bright for our area real estate. Moving is a part of life and the reasons that people move will still occur.”
Recovery
DeHart agreed the Texas housing market — and specifically Bell County — is already doing much better than the national scale.
“Everything I see indicates this is temporary and the market will recover as restrictions on movement and access are removed,” DeHart said.
Beene projected the long-term affects of COVID-19 may color buyers expectations for homes going forward.
“In my opinion the big picture is that sheltering in place is going to change the way people live in the future,” Beene said. “I believe that more and more offices, companies, corporations are going to open up to the idea of allowing employees to work from home. I see families choosing to embrace their homes in new ways and using their backyards, pools and HOA amenities as stay-cation possibilities even more.”
Home gyms and areas conducive to supporting families who choose to continue homeschooling will become more important, she said.
“All of these ‘new norms’ will have a housing shift that real estate professionals must be prepared to assist with,” Beene said. “Homebuyers are going to be looking for something more in their homes going forward. They have had this experience and will not forget it. We need to be ready to listen to our buyers and sellers to know what they need, or don’t, and be ready and willing to respond.”
