A quarterly housing report from Texas Realtors and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M appears to show that local home listings have nearly tripled in the third quarter of 2022 since the same time last year.
As of Q3 2022, there are approximately 1,378 active home listings in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, the report said. In addition, the median price of home sales have increased by approximately 17% to around $275,000. The majority of homes sold in the Killeen area have closed for $200,000 to $299,999. Sales of homes above $1 million made up less than 1%, and sales of homes worth less than $100,000 made up 2%, according to the report.
Despite the apparent glut in inventory, closed sales are down nearly 14%, to 2,238 in Q3 2022. This falls in line with the area’s months inventory, which has increased from 0.7 months inventory in Q3 2021, to 1.9 in Q3 2022. According to the report, the average length of time a property spends on the market remains 61 days, the same value in Q3 2022 as it was in Q3 2021.
Killeen remains competitive compared to statewide sales, which Texas Realtors show to have a median price of $345,000, a value that has increased 11.3% since Q3 2021. Statewide home prices reflect this growth, with 24.3% of homes worth $200,000 to $299,999, and 20% of homes being worth $300,000 to $399,999. As of Q3 2022, more homes have been sold for more than $1 million than less than $100,000, with the former category making up 3.6% and the latter making up 2.5%.
Active listings across Texas also show strong nominal growth as Q3 2022 indicate 90,198 listings statewide, a value 61.4% higher than the same time last year. Similarly, Texas as a whole maintains 2.7 months inventory, which is 68.75% higher than Q3 2021, when it maintained 1.6 months inventory.
Finally, home sales have cooled across Texas, and are down 14.8% from the 97,711 sales in Q3 2021.
