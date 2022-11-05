Housing market

Home sales have cooled across Texas as prices increase by almost 17% in the third quarter of 2022.

A quarterly housing report from Texas Realtors and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M appears to show that local home listings have nearly tripled in the third quarter of 2022 since the same time last year.

As of Q3 2022, there are approximately 1,378 active home listings in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, the report said. In addition, the median price of home sales have increased by approximately 17% to around $275,000. The majority of homes sold in the Killeen area have closed for $200,000 to $299,999. Sales of homes above $1 million made up less than 1%, and sales of homes worth less than $100,000 made up 2%, according to the report.

