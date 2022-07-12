Despite an upsurge in construction efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic, Killeen continues to experience low housing volume and quick turnaround.
A new study from real estate brokerage Redfin’s data center shows that Killeen holds an average months’ supply of 0.62 and that its property sits on the housing market for just under a week on average. Killeen’s low housing inventory results in about 58% of property being sold for more than the listed value.
Redfin shows a national decrease in housing inventory from just under 7 months inventory in 2012 to a national average of about 1.5 in 2022. One reason for the lack of housing inventory may be due to the decrease in home construction companies in the wake of the 2008 recession.
After the housing bubble collapsed in 2008, privately owned housing starts dropped by nearly 5 million from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Locally, the Texas A&M University-Central Texas Real Estate Center reported in June that the year-over-year sales volume of single-unit residential housing increased 4.39% from 729 to 761 transactions, with year-to-date sales reaching a total of 3,367 closed listings for the Killeen-Temple service area.
Dollar volume rose from $182.54 million to $236.62 million over the past year, according to the same report. At 0.8, average months’ inventory for the service area remains higher than Redfin’s report for Killeen.
Months inventory is reflected by how expensive homes are, however. For example, a $70,000 home in Killeen is snapped up in less than three days, while a million-dollar home in the Killeen-Temple area may take up to 9½ months to be sold. In the Killeen-Temple service area, the majority of homes sold were in the $200,000 to $400,000 range.
For the month of May, 130 homes were sold for between $200,000 to $249,999, 164 homes were sold for $250,000 to $299,999, and 181 homes were sold for $300,000 to $399,999 according to the real estate center.
According to the center, only homes worth more than $300,000 take more then a month to sell; the next lowest inventory are homes worth between $200,000 to $249,999 which stay on the market for just 18 days on average.
Home affordability is also down significantly as the average close price to median income ratio has increased by approximately 1.3 points. In January 2020, the average house was approximately 3.2 times the median salary for Killeen-Temple homeowners and 4.2 times the income of the average Texas homeowner; by January 2022, homes prices have increased to about 4.5 times the average income of a Killeen homeowner and to 5½ times the income of the average Texas resident.
Shaping up
Nationally, Killeen ranks extremely low in terms of months inventory. For Redfin’s analysis, Killeen ranks 12th in the nation for “small cities” and 20th overall in terms of housing supply. The city with the lowest inventory nationwide is Westminster, Colorado, with just 0.41 average months inventory. Westminster has a median sales price of approximately $550,000, with more than 80% of all homes selling above the asking price.
The most expensive city in which to purchase a home is Santa Clara, California, which boasts a median sales price of $1.63 million and a 0.72 months inventory, with homes staying on the market for just 8.6 days. Santa Clara ranks 35th nationally for cities with the smallest inventories.
Small Cities based on months inventory:
|City
|Months Inventory
|Days on Market
|1. Westminster, CO
|0.41
|4.1
|2. Highlands Ranch, CO
|0.42
|4.1
|3. Hillsboro, OR
|0.45
|5.7
|4. Centennial, CO
|0.46
|4.7
|5. Everett, WA
|0.50
|5.5
|6. Broken Arrow: OK
|0.51
|6.2
|7. Arvada, CO
|0.53
|5.4
|8. Thornton, CO
|0.57
5.0
|9. Renton, WA
|0.57
|5.1
|10. Kent, WA
|0.57
|5.4
|11. Bellevue, WA
|0.62
|5.1
|12. Killeen, TX
|0.62
|6.4
