Supply and demand is the basic economic principle that generally determines if something is available to purchase and what it may cost to purchase if someone tries to buy.
High demand appears to be the reason that it is so difficult to get ammunition right now, as opposed to a lack of supply.
Two different suppliers of ammunition in Killeen have spoken up about how the desire for people to buy ammo and guns has led to shelves being empty and a difficulty to provide people with ammo or a place to shoot that ammo.
Jeff Greenwell, the general manager of The Gun Range in Killeen, spoke about the ammo shortage by phone on Wednesday.
“We’re constantly running short of ammo and then we’re getting more. We’re not out, but we’re not running over with ammo either,” Greenwell said. “It’s a combo of things that came together for a perfect storm of a seller’s market of ammo. I don’t really understand the connection between COVID and ammo, but it certainly caused a worse ammo shortage.”
He went on to explain what has led to the ammo shortage from the beginning of 2020 to now.
“Around July there was a lot of political and civil unrest, and that led to more people purchasing firearms because some police departments put out lists of calls they would not be responding to,” Greenwell said. “Then we had a presidential election. It doesn’t matter when an election happens; because of the political tension, people get concerned that we will lose our rights, especially when one side does really vocally want to take away your rights.”
He also noted that ammo manufactures are putting out ammo as fast as they can in a safe way, but it is impossible for them to keep up with how quickly it is being bought.
As far as the impact on his business at The Gun Range, he said that they have been able to keep ammunition stocked for people to use at the range if they need it and that he has still been able to provide license-to-carry classes even with the shortage of ammo and COVID.
He added that a lot of people are hesitant to take the class because they don’t want to use their ammo but he encourages anyone who wants to take the class to come by because he can provide the ammo for the class.
Johnny Wade, the owner of Nocked and Loaded in Killeen, echoed Greenwell’s comments on demand being the root cause for the ammo shortage, but he also said that he has been quite lucky and his business has actually done very well in recent months.
“Absolutely. I couldn’t accurately give you numbers, but we are probably five or sixfold than what we usually sell,” Wade said about his ammo sales over nearly the last year. “We were fortunate enough that we had one major supplier that was able to get us guns and ammo. We bought heavy when it started. We just kind of crossed our fingers and pressed the button and ordered and it has worked out.”
He added that word has spread about his ability to provide ammo and he has had customers come from all over the state of Texas to buy ammo from him.
“It’s put us on the map for sure and word has spread that we have ammo. Word of mouth has been the best advertising,” he said. “We had a banner year last year and it has carried into this year.”
Edward Isenberg, the owner of EJI Firearms in Copperas Cove, said he has struggled because of the ammo shortage.
“It’s impossible to get ammunition. I put in an order in June 2020 and I finally got the ammo on Dec. 15. Now I have four big orders in and it will be eight to 11 months until I get any of that ammo,” Isenberg said.
He added that it has been really difficult on his business and he is being forced to ration ammunition and only sell ammo to his customers who use his shooting range.
Suppliers have raised their prices because of the shortage, which has forced sellers to raise their prices when they can sell ammo, according to Isenberg. He cannot explain why the shortage has happened or what the solution will ultimately be.
Ammunition is not the only thing flying off shelves in recent months, as guns have seen a significant boost as well.
Fox News reported in January that the FBI conducted more than 4.3 million gun background checks in January. That is the highest number of checks done in a single month in the agency’s recorded history.
Wade, who also sells firearms, talked about the increase in sales.
“Absolutely, there are millions of people that have never bought a gun before buying guns. There were over 50 million background checks in 2020,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.