Anybody old enough to drink Bud Light knows Super Bowl ads are big business, with companies paying millions of dollars for less than a minute of airtime during the big game, which took place on Sunday.
Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said a few ads went for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot. Most sold between $6 million and $7 million.
Thousands of Killeen residents watching the game last weekend may have also noticed a local commercial in the mix, namely for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
But rest assured, Killeen taxpayers are not paying millions of dollars for the coveted TV spot.
That’s because the commercial is considered a local-market advertisement, viewed by people watching the game on the local FOX affiliate, KWKT, based in Waco.
For that reason, the cost is a lot less, and consequently, viewed by a lot fewer people because it didn’t have a nationwide reach like the $7 million commercials. The Killeen airport commercial had a regional audience in Central Texas.
So, what did the city of Killeen pay for its Super Bowl commercial?
“The Super Bowl ad was a part of a larger advertising package that includes multiple ads. $15,000 was the cost,” according to city officials, stressing that the 15 grand “included one Super Bowl spot and multiple others.”
It was paid for out of the Killeen Aviation Department’s approved marketing budget.
The 30-second commercial features comments from Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Chad Foster and Bell County Judge David Blackburn on the benefits of flying out of Killeen.
On Monday, city officials posted the airport commercial to its Facebook page.
“Did you see our Killeen Airport ad during last night’s Super Bowl?” according the post. “At the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, we pride ourselves on our friendly environment, customer service, and the convenient location. Fly GRK, your Central Texas hometown airport. It’s travel made easy. For more information, visit www.flygrk.com.”
By Tuesday morning, at least three people had commented on the city’s social media post, and none of them were really happy about the highly coveted advertising spot. Here is what they said;
Jeremy Jackson: “This honestly seems like complete mismanagement of city funds as a taxpayer this really infuriates me complete mismanagement of funds there’s so many projects our City needs to finish.”
Laura Ann: “How much money did that ad cost us tax payers? This mayor & council need to go.”
Thomas Ellrich: “Before we advertise it. Maybe we should have some actual flights here.”
Later, the city responded to the online critics, explaining what the city paid.
“The Super Bowl ad was a part of a much larger advertising package that included 66 ads. Aviation had an approved marketing budget (which the public can weigh in on each year) of $15,000 for ALL 66 ads for this fiscal year, so $15,000 divided by 66 would essentially be the cost,” city officials said online.
The math on that comes to about $227 per commercial, which some might say is a pretty good deal for a Super Bowl commercial.
“Please remember that local ad costs differ greatly from national Super Bowl ads,” the city explained to the critics.
