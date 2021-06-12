COPPERAS COVE — After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Copperas Cove food truck festival returned to Cove’s City Park, drawing a crowd of hundreds if not thousands.
Dozens of local food trucks and small business vendors awaited the masses.
Among the visitors were first-time attendees Brandon and Jennifer Ruby.
The Rubys, who brought their son and daughter, got food from multiple vendors, including tacos, a Philly cheesesteak and turkey legs.
“We just saw it on Facebook as something to do,” Brandon Ruby said. “We like to come out and support local stuff like this — anytime they’re having something at the park here.”
Live music and entertainment played on the stage in the park behind the Rubys as they ate the food.
Brandon Ruby said they are likely to continue to come to the food truck festival.
“Especially if they keep kind of expanding or something,” he said “Hopefully it kind of grows a little bit; that would be nice.”
Also during the food truck festival, different kickball teams battled it out in a kickball tournament. Each team was guaranteed two games as they played to determine a champion.
The festival included a petting zoo, bouncy castles and bounce houses, live dance groups and a mobile ax throwing truck.
Also among those waiting for food from Gringos Locos Tacos were mother and son Ramona Davis and Ramon Davis.
Ramon, who is from Chicago, said that he is kind of like a food critic every time he tries different kinds of food.
“I know me — I don’t know about everybody else — but I judge a lot of people’s food because of how we treat our food in Chicago. It’s like very praised,” he said.
This year’s food truck festival was the fourth the city has hosted.
